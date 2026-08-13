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MESSAGE DOWNFULL Two men jailed after police patrol uncovers cocaine, cash and drug dealing messages

Two men jailed after police patrol uncovers cocaine, cash and drug dealing messages

Two men have been jailed after a routine police patrol in Gilfach led officers to uncover cocaine, cash and evidence linked to Class A drug dealing. Joshua Organ, 32, and Aiden Jones, 29, were stopped in Bargoed on the evening of Friday, July 26, 2024, after neighbourhood officers became suspicious of the way a grey BMW was being driven.

At around 10.50pm, officers spotted the vehicle travelling slowly and swerving along Maes-y-Graig Street. Checks also revealed recent intelligence linking people using the vehicle to suspected drug supply activity.

Officers stopped the BMW and carried out searches under the Misuse of Drugs Act. Snap bags containing white powder were found inside the vehicle, while Organ, who was a passenger, was discovered carrying a large amount of cash.

As officers dealt with the discovery, Organ ran from the scene. A foot chase followed through nearby streets, during which he was seen throwing away a package later found to contain multiple wraps of cocaine.

He also discarded a mobile phone into nearby bushes before being detained. Further examination of the evidence uncovered cocaine with an estimated street value of around £720, along with thousands of messages on the seized phone linked to the supply of Class A drugs.

Jones, who had been driving the BMW, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply cocaine. He also tested positive during a roadside drugs test and was further arrested on suspicion of driving while over the prescribed drug limit.

Analysis of a subsequent blood sample confirmed he was over the legal limit. Both men were charged following the investigation, while Organ also admitted offering to supply cocaine.

At Cardiff Crown Court, Organ was sentenced to 40 months in prison. Jones was jailed for 15 months.

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Topics :CourtsCrimePolice

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