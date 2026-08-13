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HUMAN REMAINS CONFIRMED Bones found at Biggin Hill property confirmed as human as police investigation continues

Bones found at Biggin Hill property confirmed as human as police investigation continues

Bones discovered at a property in Biggin Hill have been confirmed as human, the Metropolitan Police has said. Officers launched an investigation after the remains were discovered at an address in Aperfield Road at around 1.33pm on Friday, August 7. The property was subsequently cordoned off as specialist officers carried out enquiries at the scene. The police cordon remained in place for several days before being lifted on Thursday, August 13. The remains were sent away for specialist examination and have now been confirmed to be human. However, detectives do not yet know how old the bones are or the identity of the person they belonged to. A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said:

“The bones were sent for specialist examination and were confirmed to be human. “However, further testing is underway to establish the age of the bones and ascertain identity.” Police have not released any further details about how the remains came to be at the property.

The investigation remains ongoing as officers work to establish the full circumstances surrounding the discovery.

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