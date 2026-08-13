18 taken to hospital after Lewes train derailment as major emergency response scales down

Eighteen people have now been taken to hospital following the passenger train derailment near Lewes Railway Station, as emergency services begin scaling back their response and the incident moves into the recovery phase. The train derailed in the Lewes area at approximately 3.55pm on Thursday, August 13, triggering a major multi-agency emergency response involving ambulance crews, police, firefighters, railway staff and specialist teams. South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) has now significantly scaled down its operation after more than 50 ambulance service staff were deployed at the height of the incident.

18 people taken to hospital

SECAmb previously confirmed that two people sustained serious injuries, while another nine were initially assessed as having less serious injuries. Following further assessments of passengers, seven additional patients were subsequently taken to hospital, bringing the total number transported for further treatment and care to 18. The two seriously injured patients are included in that figure. The majority of ambulance resources have now left the scene, although a small number remain to support other agencies as recovery work continues. At the peak of the response, more than 50 SECAmb staff were deployed, including both Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) teams and Critical Care Paramedics. More than 20 additional staff at the Emergency Operations Centre in Crawley helped coordinate and support the response. SECAmb said its crews worked closely with other emergency services and partner agencies to assess, treat and support everyone affected. The ambulance service has said it does not currently expect to issue further updates as the incident has moved into its recovery phase.

Railway between Lewes and Haywards Heath remains closed

Network Rail has confirmed the railway between Lewes and Haywards Heath remains closed while specialist teams assess damage to the train and railway infrastructure. Lucy McAuliffe, Network Rail’s Sussex Route Director, said she was “shocked and saddened” by the derailment and that her immediate thoughts were with those injured, their families and friends and everyone affected. She said:

“This is an evolving and complex situation. We will provide updates as soon as we have a clearer understanding of the recovery work required and when the railway can safely reopen.”

Network Rail said the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) is at the scene and is working to establish what happened. Officials have stressed that it would be inappropriate to speculate about the cause while that investigation is under way.

‘Full investigation is now under way’

John Whitehurst, chief executive of GTR, which operates Southern, said the company’s “absolute priority” was the welfare of passengers and staff. He said:

“A full investigation is now under way.

“We are working closely with the Rail Accident Investigation Branch and other authorities to establish the facts, and we will leave no stone unturned in our efforts to support this.”

He also acknowledged the significant disruption being experienced by passengers and communities across the area.

Major rail disruption continues

Rail services remain severely disrupted following the derailment, with trains unable to operate through the affected area. Passengers are being advised to check before travelling and seek the latest information from Southern before beginning their journeys. There is currently no confirmed time for the railway between Lewes and Haywards Heath to reopen. The cause of the derailment has not yet been established, and the RAIB investigation and railway recovery operation remain ongoing.

Latest confirmed figures