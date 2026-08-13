Man arrested after allegedly threatening police inspector enforcing Devizes town centre drinking order

A man has been arrested after allegedly becoming aggressive and threatening towards a police inspector who was enforcing a public drinking order in Devizes town centre. Devizes Inspector Andy Lemon said he came across a group of adults drinking in the Market Place while on patrol. Police said the group was in breach of the town’s Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO). Inspector Lemon said one man became verbally aggressive, abusive and threatening towards him during the encounter.

The man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly and an offence under Section 5 of the Public Order Act. Inspector Lemon thanked members of the public who checked on his welfare while he waited for assistance to transport the detained man to Melksham Police Station. He said: “Whilst on patrol today I have come across a group of adults drinking in the Market Place in Devizes, which is in breach of the Public Safety Protection Order (PSPO). “Sadly, an adult male became verbally aggressive, abusive, and threatening towards me. He was subsequently arrested for being drunk and disorderly and for Section 5 of the Public Order Act.

“I wish to thank members of the public who were grateful to see police enforcement, but also who checked on my welfare whilst awaiting support to transport the detained person to the custody unit at Melksham Police Station.

“Officers are being asked to enforce the PSPO and, where appropriate, arrest those who become threatening or abusive to officers in the process.

“I’m committed to ensuring the order is robustly policed.” Police have been carrying out enforcement activity in Devizes as part of efforts to tackle antisocial behaviour and breaches of the town centre restrictions.