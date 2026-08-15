Eastbourne Airshow parking can cost £45 – while illegal parking penalty could be just £35

Visitors heading to the Eastbourne Airshow this weekend are being urged to plan ahead, with some official parking options costing as much as £45.

Thousands of spectators are expected to descend on Eastbourne for the popular aviation event, placing significant pressure on roads and parking around the seafront.

Some on-the-day parking options can cost up to £45, while parking at Beachy Head costs £27.

However, the prices have prompted a tongue-in-cheek comparison with another figure motorists might notice – the cost of receiving a parking penalty for illegally leaving a vehicle on double yellow lines.

A £35 penalty charge can apply if the relevant parking ticket is paid within 14 days, meaning the discounted penalty could, in some circumstances, be cheaper than the most expensive official event parking.

Of course, motorists should not park illegally, and doing so could cause obstruction, create safety problems and potentially lead to further enforcement action.

The comparison does, however, highlight the cost of finding somewhere to leave a vehicle during one of Eastbourne’s busiest weekends of the year.

Some official parking packages include a souvenir programme and pin badge, normally worth £10, subject to availability.

There is also a designated disabled parking area at Devonshire Place, between the junction of Grand Parade B2103 and Memorial Roundabout, BN21 4AJ.

Spaces there are available on a first-come, first-served basis between 8am and 6.30pm.

With large crowds expected, motorists are advised to check restrictions carefully, allow additional travelling time and arrange parking before arriving where possible.

Full official parking information and prices are available from Eastbourne Airshow – car parking information.