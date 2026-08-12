Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

HGV HORROR Lorry driver in his 20s dies after HGV crashes from M3 bridge onto road below near Eastleigh

A lorry driver in his 20s has died after an HGV left the M3, smashed through a bridge barrier and crashed onto a road around 25ft below. Emergency services were called to the M3 at Junction 14, near Eastleigh and the M27 interchange, shortly before 11pm on Tuesday, August 11. The HGV left the motorway before crashing from the bridge onto Chestnut Avenue below. Police, firefighters and specialist paramedics were sent to the scene as a major rescue operation was launched. Crews from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service attended alongside South Central Ambulance Service rapid-response paramedics and a specialist Hazardous Area Response Team. Despite the efforts of emergency services, the driver — a man in his 20s — was pronounced dead at the scene. His family have been informed.

Major emergency operation after HGV leaves M3

Emergency crews worked into the early hours of Wednesday as they dealt with the severely damaged vehicle. Images from the scene show extensive damage to the motorway barrier and the HGV lying below the bridge.   HGV Tipper Plunges 20ft From M3 Bridge in Serious Crash as Major Junction Closed A large police cordon was established on Chestnut Avenue while emergency personnel worked at the scene. Sections of the motorway and surrounding roads were also affected as the emergency response and subsequent investigation continued. A specialist heavy-recovery operation is expected to be required to remove the HGV from beneath the bridge.

Forensic investigation launched

Specialist collision investigators and commercial vehicle officers from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary are carrying out a detailed examination of the scene.   The investigation is expected to include examination and mapping of the motorway, damaged bridge barrier and HGV as officers work to establish how the vehicle came to leave the carriageway. One motorist has reportedly described seeing a lorry swerving across the M3 before the collision. Police have appealed for witnesses who saw the incident or the HGV in the moments leading up to the crash. Officers are particularly interested in obtaining dashcam footage which may have captured the vehicle before it left the motorway. Anyone who can assist the investigation should contact police on 101, quoting reference 44260389435.  

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Collision

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Police cordon remains at Beam Park flats after early-morning emergency response

CRIME SCENE IN PLACE Police cordon remains at Beam Park flats after early-morning emergency response

UK News
Man dies after fall from Marlands shopping centre car park in Southampton

CAR PARK DEATH Man dies after fall from Marlands shopping centre car park in Southampton

UK News
Man punched repeatedly in Plymouth robbery after refusing to hand over cash

STREET ATTACK Man punched repeatedly in Plymouth robbery after refusing to hand over cash

UK News
Gun-obsessed man jailed after being minutes away from completing 3D-printed firearm

3D PROJECT Gun-obsessed man jailed after being minutes away from completing 3D-printed firearm

UK News
Family pay tribute to ‘happy, adventurous and outgoing’ girl, 11, found dead in Midlothian water

FOUND IN WATER Family pay tribute to ‘happy, adventurous and outgoing’ girl, 11, found dead in Midlothian water

UK News
A31 remains closed after lorry fire spreads to New Forest heathland

FIGHT CONTINUES A31 remains closed after lorry fire spreads to New Forest heathland

UK News
Thousands face second night of water disruption after major mains burst in East London

WATER CRISIS Thousands face second night of water disruption after major mains burst in East London

UK News
Police seal off Marlands shopping centre car park in Southampton

POLICE PRESENCE Police seal off Marlands shopping centre car park in Southampton

UK News
New Forest wildfire burns more than 100 hectares as A31 closure continues

New Forest wildfire burns more than 100 hectares as A31 closure continues

UK News

GOLF BLAZE Huge fire destroys roof of Kingsthorpe Golf Club as crews battle blaze

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Man in his 20s seriously injured in 3am Fleetwood crash as driver flees scene

HIT AND RUN Man in his 20s seriously injured in 3am Fleetwood crash as driver flees scene

UK News
Man in his 20s seriously injured in 3am Fleetwood crash as driver flees scene

Man in his 20s seriously injured in 3am Fleetwood crash as driver flees scene

UK News
Met Police inspector convicted of sexually assaulting woman on night out

SEX ATTACKER Met Police inspector convicted of sexually assaulting woman on night out

UK News
Met Police inspector convicted of sexually assaulting woman on night out

Met Police inspector convicted of sexually assaulting woman on night out

UK News
M25 closed in both directions as major commercial fire sparks explosion fears

EXPLOSION FEARS M25 closed in both directions as major commercial fire sparks explosion fears

UK News
M25 closed in both directions as major commercial fire sparks explosion fears

M25 closed in both directions as major commercial fire sparks explosion fears

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Seven-Year-Old Boy Honoured for Bravery After Calling 999 During Dad’s Seizure

POLICE HONOUR Seven-Year-Old Boy Honoured for Bravery After Calling 999 During Dad’s Seizure

UK News
Seven-Year-Old Boy Honoured for Bravery After Calling 999 During Dad’s Seizure

Seven-Year-Old Boy Honoured for Bravery After Calling 999 During Dad’s Seizure

UK News
Girl, 13, and boy, 14, arrested after man seriously injured in Nottingham stabbing

CHILDREN STABBED Girl, 13, and boy, 14, arrested after man seriously injured in Nottingham stabbing

UK News
Girl, 13, and boy, 14, arrested after man seriously injured in Nottingham stabbing

Girl, 13, and boy, 14, arrested after man seriously injured in Nottingham stabbing

UK News
More than 40 e-bikes and e-scooters seized in Gravesham crackdown as vehicles crushed

OFF TO THE CRUSHER More than 40 e-bikes and e-scooters seized in Gravesham crackdown as vehicles crushed

UK News
More than 40 e-bikes and e-scooters seized in Gravesham crackdown as vehicles crushed

More than 40 e-bikes and e-scooters seized in Gravesham crackdown as vehicles crushed

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Two Men Sentenced After Police Smash Ketamine and Cannabis Drug Gang in Ellesmere Port

UNDERCOVER STING Two Men Sentenced After Police Smash Ketamine and Cannabis Drug Gang in Ellesmere Port

UK News
Two Men Sentenced After Police Smash Ketamine and Cannabis Drug Gang in Ellesmere Port

Two Men Sentenced After Police Smash Ketamine and Cannabis Drug Gang in Ellesmere Port

UK News
Armed Police Arrest Teenager After Knife Report in Stockton

ARMED SHAKEDOWN Armed Police Arrest Teenager After Knife Report in Stockton

UK News
Armed Police Arrest Teenager After Knife Report in Stockton

Armed Police Arrest Teenager After Knife Report in Stockton

UK News
Van Driver Jailed After £220,000 Cannabis Haul Found Hidden in Roof

DRUGS HAUL Van Driver Jailed After £220,000 Cannabis Haul Found Hidden in Roof

UK News
Van Driver Jailed After £220,000 Cannabis Haul Found Hidden in Roof

Van Driver Jailed After £220,000 Cannabis Haul Found Hidden in Roof

UK News
Watch Live