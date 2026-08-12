Killer Re-Sentenced to Life for Brighton Murder After Winning Appeal Against Original Conviction

A man who repeatedly dropped a stone slab onto the head of a stranger sleeping in Brighton’s Royal Pavilion Gardens has been sentenced to life imprisonment for murder for a second time. Sergio Lemori, now 40, murdered Andrew O’Connell in an unprovoked attack in the gardens on August 7, 2018. Mr O’Connell was unknown to Lemori and had been sleeping when he was subjected to the brutal attack shortly before midnight. Lemori repeatedly dropped a stone slab onto his victim’s head. He was subsequently convicted of murder and sentenced to life imprisonment.

Murder conviction successfully appealed

After serving more than six years of his sentence, Lemori successfully appealed against his original murder conviction on the basis of diminished responsibility. The case was subsequently sent for a retrial at Hove Crown Court. Proceedings began on Monday, July 27, and on Thursday, August 6, a jury unanimously found Lemori guilty of murder. He was remanded in custody ahead of sentencing.

Minimum 25 years behind bars

Lemori returned to Hove Crown Court on Tuesday, August 11, where he was once again sentenced to life imprisonment. The judge imposed a minimum term of 25 years. The sentence means Lemori must serve the minimum term required by the court before he can be considered for release by the Parole Board. His conviction brings the latest legal proceedings surrounding the 2018 murder of Andrew O’Connell to a conclusion.