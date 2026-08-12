Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

SENTANCE INCREASE Killer Re-Sentenced to Life for Brighton Murder After Winning Appeal Against Original Conviction

Killer Re-Sentenced to Life for Brighton Murder After Winning Appeal Against Original Conviction

A man who repeatedly dropped a stone slab onto the head of a stranger sleeping in Brighton’s Royal Pavilion Gardens has been sentenced to life imprisonment for murder for a second time. Sergio Lemori, now 40, murdered Andrew O’Connell in an unprovoked attack in the gardens on August 7, 2018. Mr O’Connell was unknown to Lemori and had been sleeping when he was subjected to the brutal attack shortly before midnight. Lemori repeatedly dropped a stone slab onto his victim’s head. He was subsequently convicted of murder and sentenced to life imprisonment.

Murder conviction successfully appealed

After serving more than six years of his sentence, Lemori successfully appealed against his original murder conviction on the basis of diminished responsibility. The case was subsequently sent for a retrial at Hove Crown Court. Proceedings began on Monday, July 27, and on Thursday, August 6, a jury unanimously found Lemori guilty of murder. He was remanded in custody ahead of sentencing.

Minimum 25 years behind bars

Lemori returned to Hove Crown Court on Tuesday, August 11, where he was once again sentenced to life imprisonment. The judge imposed a minimum term of 25 years. The sentence means Lemori must serve the minimum term required by the court before he can be considered for release by the Parole Board. His conviction brings the latest legal proceedings surrounding the 2018 murder of Andrew O’Connell to a conclusion.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :CourtsCrimePolice

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Former X Factor Finalist Told to Confirm Lawyers Ahead of Murder Trial Over Soho Nightclub Death

GOOD LAWYER NEEDED Former X Factor Finalist Told to Confirm Lawyers Ahead of Murder Trial Over Soho Nightclub Death

UK News
Two Men Sentenced After Police Smash Ketamine and Cannabis Drug Gang in Ellesmere Port

UNDERCOVER STING Two Men Sentenced After Police Smash Ketamine and Cannabis Drug Gang in Ellesmere Port

UK News
13 Fire Engines Battle Huge Mansfield Blaze as 10,000 Square Metres of Land Burns

MASSIVE FIRE 13 Fire Engines Battle Huge Mansfield Blaze as 10,000 Square Metres of Land Burns

UK News
HGV Tipper Plunges 20ft From M3 Bridge in Serious Crash as Major Junction Closed

TIPPER TRUCK HGV Tipper Plunges 20ft From M3 Bridge in Serious Crash as Major Junction Closed

UK News
Armed Police Arrest Teenager After Knife Report in Stockton

ARMED SHAKEDOWN Armed Police Arrest Teenager After Knife Report in Stockton

UK News
Van Driver Jailed After £220,000 Cannabis Haul Found Hidden in Roof

DRUGS HAUL Van Driver Jailed After £220,000 Cannabis Haul Found Hidden in Roof

UK News
National Motor Museum to leave Beaulieu after six decades as search begins for new home

SHOCKING NEWS National Motor Museum to leave Beaulieu after six decades as search begins for new home

UK News
Woman, 23, charged with murder after man found dead at Southampton flats

MURDER CHARGE Woman, 23, charged with murder after man found dead at Southampton flats

UK News
Twenty fire crews battle huge grassland blaze as public told to avoid Exeter beauty spot

AVOID THE AREA Twenty fire crews battle huge grassland blaze as public told to avoid Exeter beauty spot

UK News
Seven-Year-Old Boy Honoured for Bravery After Calling 999 During Dad’s Seizure

POLICE HONOUR Seven-Year-Old Boy Honoured for Bravery After Calling 999 During Dad’s Seizure

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Media success instead of movement on the front line: a strategy of intimidation tested by history, and its inevitable finale

Media success instead of movement on the front line: a strategy of intimidation tested by history, and its inevitable finale

UK News
Media success instead of movement on the front line: a strategy of intimidation tested by history, and its inevitable finale

Media success instead of movement on the front line: a strategy of intimidation tested by history, and its inevitable finale

UK News
Lorry driver in his 20s dies after HGV crashes from M3 bridge onto road below near Eastleigh

HGV HORROR Lorry driver in his 20s dies after HGV crashes from M3 bridge onto road below near Eastleigh

UK News
Lorry driver in his 20s dies after HGV crashes from M3 bridge onto road below near Eastleigh

Lorry driver in his 20s dies after HGV crashes from M3 bridge onto road below near Eastleigh

UK News
Which British cities are leading the way in smart technology adoption?

Which British cities are leading the way in smart technology adoption?

UK News
Which British cities are leading the way in smart technology adoption?

Which British cities are leading the way in smart technology adoption?

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Jackpot Odds Explained: Understanding Your Chances

Jackpot Odds Explained: Understanding Your Chances

UK News
Jackpot Odds Explained: Understanding Your Chances

Jackpot Odds Explained: Understanding Your Chances

UK News
Progressive Jackpots Million Dollar Dreams Begin Here

Progressive Jackpots Million Dollar Dreams Begin Here

UK News
Progressive Jackpots Million Dollar Dreams Begin Here

Progressive Jackpots Million Dollar Dreams Begin Here

UK News
A34 Closed After Hay Lorry Bursts Into Flames Near Winchester

HAY BLAZE A34 Closed After Hay Lorry Bursts Into Flames Near Winchester

Breaking News, UK News
A34 Closed After Hay Lorry Bursts Into Flames Near Winchester

A34 Closed After Hay Lorry Bursts Into Flames Near Winchester

Breaking News, UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Man Jailed After Racially Aggravated Attack on Taxi Driver in Dartford

PUNCHED AND KICKED Man Jailed After Racially Aggravated Attack on Taxi Driver in Dartford

UK News
Man Jailed After Racially Aggravated Attack on Taxi Driver in Dartford

Man Jailed After Racially Aggravated Attack on Taxi Driver in Dartford

UK News
Bradford Drug Dealer Jailed After Cocaine Found Hidden in Baby Car Seat

USED A BABY Bradford Drug Dealer Jailed After Cocaine Found Hidden in Baby Car Seat

UK News
Bradford Drug Dealer Jailed After Cocaine Found Hidden in Baby Car Seat

Bradford Drug Dealer Jailed After Cocaine Found Hidden in Baby Car Seat

UK News
The Importance of Early Legal Advice in Sensitive Cases

The Importance of Early Legal Advice in Sensitive Cases

UK News
The Importance of Early Legal Advice in Sensitive Cases

The Importance of Early Legal Advice in Sensitive Cases

UK News
Watch Live