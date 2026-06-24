Bungalow Kitchen Fire in Willesborough Ashford Rescue and Damage

Kent Fire and Rescue Service tackled a kitchen fire at a bungalow on Bentley Road in Willesborough, Ashford on Tuesday 23 June 2026. Four fire engines attended, with crews in breathing apparatus using high-pressure hose reel jets to extinguish the flames. The quick response was vital in protecting the home and rescuing pets.

Swift Firefighting Action

Crews worked efficiently to contain the kitchen blaze using main jets and hose reels. The firefighters’ use of personal protective equipment ensured their safety while tackling the intense flames inside the bungalow.

Pet Rescue Efforts

Firefighters managed to rescue two cats trapped inside the property. Sadly, one cat did not survive, but the other was brought to safety. No human injuries were reported.

Volunteer Support On Scene

The Kent Fire and Rescue Service Volunteer Response Team was present to provide support and reassurance to the residents affected by the incident. Their assistance helped ease the situation in the aftermath of the fire.

Accidental Cause Suspected

Authorities believe the kitchen fire was accidental. An investigation into the exact cause is ongoing, but no suspicious circumstances have been reported.