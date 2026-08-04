National Trust launches emergency appeal after devastating Suffolk wildfire destroys Dunwich Heath

The National Trust has launched an emergency appeal after a devastating wildfire tore through one of Britain’s most treasured landscapes, leaving vast areas of Dunwich Heath in Suffolk blackened and destroying precious wildlife habitats. Firefighters have been battling the blaze since it broke out on 29 July, with the fire spreading across an area equivalent to 220 football pitches. The wildfire engulfed large sections of Dunwich Heath, one of the National Trust’s most popular nature reserves, which attracts more than 100,000 visitors each year. The neighbouring RSPB Minsmere nature reserve has also been affected by the fire.

“Total devastation”

The National Trust said the destruction had left staff heartbroken, with the blaze wiping out internationally important heathland and habitats supporting some of the UK’s rarest wildlife. Director-General Hilary McGrady described the scale of the devastation as overwhelming. She said:

“We are looking at total devastation of a beloved and important landscape.

“We’ve lost precious habitats, wildlife, trees, and a place where people have made memories over generations. It’s heartbreaking.”

Before-and-after images reveal devastation

Images released following the fire show dramatic changes to the landscape, with the heath’s famous purple heather replaced by vast stretches of scorched earth and burnt vegetation. The fire has devastated one of Suffolk’s most iconic beauty spots, known for its wildlife, rare birds, insects and expansive heathland. Environmental experts have warned it could take many years for some areas to recover fully.

Emergency appeal launched

The National Trust is now appealing for public donations to help restore the internationally important landscape. The charity said funds raised will support the recovery of wildlife habitats while helping make the heath more resilient to future wildfires and the impacts of climate change. McGrady added that public support would play a vital role in bringing the cherished landscape back to life after one of the most destructive wildfires the area has experienced in recent years.

Recovery expected to take years

While conservationists say heathland has the ability to regenerate naturally over time, the recovery of rare species and fragile ecosystems destroyed by the blaze is expected to take significantly longer. The National Trust said restoration work will begin as soon as it is safe to do so, with efforts focused on protecting biodiversity and restoring one of Britain’s most treasured natural landscapes.