Human remains found beside M67 as motorway closed during major police investigation

The M67 has been closed in both directions after suspected human remains were discovered beside the motorway, prompting a major police investigation. Road workers made the grim discovery shortly after 11pm on Monday 3 August near a bridge between Junctions 3 and 4 in Tameside, east of Manchester. Greater Manchester Police launched an immediate investigation, with forensic officers and specialist teams working at the scene overnight.

Detectives investigate

Police say they believe they have identified the suspected human remains but are continuing enquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding the death. In a statement, a Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said:

“Detectives believe they have identified suspected human remains found close to the M67 in Tameside.

“Officers were called shortly after 11pm on Monday 3 August 2026 by road workers who made the discovery close to a bridge between junctions 3 and 4.

“We are working with specialist teams to understand the circumstances behind this incident.

“The road will be closed between junctions 3 and 4 while detectives carry out their investigation.

“Please continue to avoid the area and we will provide updates when we have them.”

Motorway expected to remain closed

The closure remains in place between Junctions 3 and 4, with motorists being diverted while officers carry out forensic examinations. National Highways has warned drivers to expect significant disruption, with no reopening time confirmed. Diversions are in place, and motorists are being urged to plan ahead and avoid the area where possible.

Enquiries continue

Police have not yet released the identity of the deceased, and no further details surrounding the circumstances of the discovery have been made public. Detectives are continuing to investigate, with the M67 expected to remain closed for much of the day while enquiries are completed.