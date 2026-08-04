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SECURITY ATTACKED CCTV released after Sainsbury’s security guards assaulted during alleged shoplifting incident in Sevenoaks

CCTV released after Sainsbury’s security guards assaulted during alleged shoplifting incident in Sevenoaks

Kent Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to identify following an alleged assault on security guards and a series of criminal damage incidents in Sevenoaks. The investigation relates to an incident at Sainsbury’s in Otford Road at around 2.30pm on Sunday 28 June 2026. According to police, security staff approached a man after he was suspected of shoplifting from the supermarket. It is alleged the man then assaulted members of staff before causing damage to a window outside the store.

Further damage reported

Police say the suspect then left the supermarket and walked towards the Bat and Ball Community Centre, where it is alleged further criminal damage was caused. This included damage to a notice board and other items in the area. The incidents were reported to Kent Police on 13 July, prompting an investigation.

CCTV appeal

As part of ongoing enquiries, officers have released CCTV images of a man they believe may be able to assist with the investigation. Anyone who recognises the man, or who has information relating to the incidents, is urged to contact Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting crime reference 46/113919/26. Information can also be provided anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or submitting information online.

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Topics :Crime

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