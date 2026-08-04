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HATE ATTACK Bexley Islamic Centre resumes prayers after suspected break-in as police investigate

Bexley Islamic Centre resumes prayers after suspected break-in as police investigate

Daily prayers have resumed on a limited basis at Bexley Islamic Centre after the premises were unlawfully entered, with police continuing to investigate the incident. The incident occurred during the early hours of Sunday, 26 July, at the charity’s premises on Park View Road, Welling, prompting an investigation by the Metropolitan Police. The centre said it reported the break-in immediately and is fully cooperating with detectives and its legal advisers. Officers are currently reviewing CCTV footage, photographs and witness accounts as part of their enquiries.

Worship continues with increased security

In a statement, a spokesperson for the centre said:

“This incident has understandably caused concern.

“Our priority remains the safety of our worshippers.”

While daily prayers have resumed, the centre said services are currently operating on a limited basis, with some activities continuing in a reduced capacity until additional security measures have been put in place.

Appeal to avoid speculation

Bexley Islamic Centre has urged members of the public not to speculate about the circumstances surrounding the incident and to rely only on official information released through verified channels. The centre also thanked the Metropolitan Police, its legal team, volunteers and members of the wider community for their continued support during the investigation. Police enquiries remain ongoing, and anyone with information relating to the incident is encouraged to contact the Metropolitan Police.

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