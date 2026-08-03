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FRENZIED ROBBERY Coventry robber jailed for 12 years after “frenzied” bottle attack left victim seriously injured

Coventry robber jailed for 12 years after “frenzied” bottle attack left victim seriously injured

A Coventry man has been jailed for 12 years after carrying out what detectives described as a “frenzied” robbery in which a victim was repeatedly attacked with a broken bottle. Hussein Dahir, 29, of Barras Lane, Coventry, was sentenced at Warwick Crown Court on 28 July after being convicted of robbery following a trial that concluded on 3 February. The court heard that at around 3.20pm on 29 June 2025, Dahir and another man approached the victim on Canal Road, at the junction with The Stampings, in Coventry. According to West Midlands Police, the pair initially befriended the man before launching a violent assault, using a broken bottle to inflict deep lacerations to his head and body. The victim suffered serious injuries requiring surgery. After the attack, the offenders stole designer clothing and a mobile phone before fleeing the scene. A second man who stood trial alongside Dahir was found not guilty.

CCTV and forensic evidence

The investigation was led by officers from West Midlands Police’s Coventry Neighbourhood Crime Team and Digital Media Team, who gathered CCTV footage, forensic evidence and witness statements. Police said two women witnessed the robbery and told officers they saw the victim punched before being attacked with the broken bottle. CCTV footage showed the victim walking with the two men shortly before the assault. The pair were later seen running along The Stampings carrying the stolen clothing.

Detective praises investigation

Detective Constable Mike Bray, from Coventry CID’s Robbery Team, said:

“This was a frenzied attack and robbery which must have been terrifying for the man. He was left with nasty injuries which required treatment.

“We are delighted Dahir will spend many years behind bars where he can reflect on his actions.”

West Midlands Police said tackling robbery remains one of the force’s key priorities. The force added that Operation Ruby continues to target offenders involved in robbery while working to prevent offences through enforcement and community crime prevention initiatives. Police said the successful prosecution was supported by forensic evidence, CCTV footage and witness accounts gathered during the investigation.

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