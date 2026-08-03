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"NOT LAWFUL" Government bid to fast-track ex-offender accommodation blocked by council as “not lawful”

Government bid to fast-track ex-offender accommodation blocked by council as “not lawful”

A government attempt to fast-track the conversion of a Blackburn home into temporary accommodation for recently released prisoners has been rejected after councillors ruled the proposal was “not lawful”. The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) had applied for a Certificate of Lawfulness in June in a bid to change the use of a terraced property on Bentham Road, Blackburn, without going through the full planning process. The application sought to reclassify the house from a Class C3 residential dwelling to a Class C2 residential institution, allowing it to operate as short-term accommodation for former prisoners. However, Blackburn with Darwen Council has now refused the application, concluding that the proposal did not meet the legal requirements needed to bypass normal planning procedures.

Housing for released prisoners

Under the plans, the property would have accommodated up to three former prisoners at any one time, with each resident staying for a maximum of 84 nights. The scheme formed part of the Ministry of Justice’s Probation Accommodation Programme, which aims to reduce homelessness among ex-offenders while supporting their rehabilitation and reintegration into the community. Residents would have been subject to strict rules, including:

  • An 11pm to 6am curfew
  • Weekly meetings with support staff
  • A prohibition on housing anyone convicted of sexual offences

The MoJ argued the property would operate safely and quietly, with little impact on neighbouring homes.

Council rejects fast-track route

Council planners ruled that the proposed change of use would materially alter the character of the property and surrounding area, meaning it could not be approved through a Certificate of Lawfulness. Planning officers also cited concerns including:

  • Increased visitor numbers and staff attendance
  • The property’s proximity to two schools and a health centre
  • The need for wider community impact assessments
  • Potential conflict with the council’s Local Plan 2021–2037

The decision means the Ministry of Justice cannot proceed using the simplified legal process.

Full planning application now required

If the government wishes to continue with the proposal, it must now submit a full planning application. That would trigger a formal planning process involving:

  • Public consultation
  • Detailed planning assessments
  • The opportunity for residents to submit objections or comments
  • Possible consideration by the council’s planning committee

Residents voice concerns

Local residents had already expressed concerns about the proposal, questioning whether a residential street was an appropriate location for accommodation intended for recently released prisoners. Among the issues raised were concerns about community safety, increased footfall and the proximity of schools and healthcare facilities. Many residents have welcomed the council’s decision to reject the fast-track application, although there is an expectation that the Ministry of Justice could return with a full planning submission. The Ministry of Justice has not yet confirmed whether it intends to pursue the proposal through the standard planning process.

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