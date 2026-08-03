Ice cream van seized three times in two months after banned driver repeatedly caught behind the wheel

An ice cream van has been seized three times in just two months after a disqualified driver was repeatedly found behind the wheel, Leicestershire Police has revealed. The force said officers from its South Leicester Neighbourhood Proactive Team, including PC Jake, had dealt with the same driver on multiple occasions after he was caught driving despite being banned from the roads. In a tongue-in-cheek social media post titled “Grand Theft Auto: Leicester Stories”, police compared the incidents to missions from the popular video game franchise. According to the force, the first “mission” involved the driver taking the ice cream van across the city while attempting to evade police, before joking that he had “failed”. The second and third incidents followed a similar pattern, with officers once again stopping the driver behind the wheel despite his disqualification. On the final occasion, police said the driver allegedly attempted to flee on foot when officers arrived, but “failed spectacularly”. Leicestershire Police confirmed the ice cream van has now been seized three times within the space of two months. The force reminded motorists that vehicle seizures are carried out in line with road traffic legislation. A spokesperson said: “Vehicles are seized and returned in accordance with the Road Traffic Act legislation.” Police ended the light-hearted post by thanking followers for submitting a host of ice cream-themed puns, adding that their contributions had been “cone-sidered invaluable.” The incident serves as a reminder that driving while disqualified is a criminal offence and officers will continue to take action against motorists who ignore driving bans.