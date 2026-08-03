Woman Seriously Injured in Early-Morning Crash on A4146 as Police Appeal for Witnesses

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a serious road traffic collision on the A4146 Stoke Hammond Bypass in Buckinghamshire which left a woman in hospital with serious injuries. The collision happened at approximately 12.13am on Saturday 1 August and involved a silver Vauxhall Astra Club, partial registration YD10, and a black BMW 320D. A woman in her late twenties sustained serious injuries in the crash and remains in hospital receiving treatment.

Investigation Underway

Officers from Thames Valley Police’s Roads Policing Unit are carrying out a detailed investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the collision. Investigating officer PC Jodie Fulford said:

“We are carrying out a thorough investigation into the circumstances of this collision and are appealing to anyone who witnessed what happened to come forward.

“We believe a number of motorists may have seen the collision or the moments leading up to it, and may have left the area before emergency services arrived.

“If you saw either vehicle before the collision, witnessed the incident itself, or have any information that could assist our investigation, please get in touch.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage from the A4146 Stoke Hammond Bypass at around the time of the collision.”

Appeal for Information

Anyone who witnessed the collision, saw either vehicle before the crash, or has relevant dashcam footage is urged to contact Thames Valley Police online or by calling 101, quoting reference 43260395556.