Police hunt four vehicles after targeted motorway attack leaves biker seriously injured

A 63-year-old motorcyclist has been left seriously injured after a suspected targeted attack involving four vehicles on the M74 in South Lanarkshire. Police Scotland has launched a major investigation following the violent incident, which happened at around 1pm on Sunday 2 August between junctions 10 and 11 near Lesmahagow. Detectives believe a convoy of four cars deliberately surrounded a group of motorcyclists travelling along the motorway before an assault took place on the live carriageway. The injured rider was taken to hospital, where he remains in a serious condition. Police have not released further details about the nature of his injuries.

Red Mazda recovered

As part of the investigation, officers have recovered a red Mazda in Ayrshire which is believed to have been involved in the incident. The vehicle was found with its rear window smashed, and forensic examinations are now under way. Police are continuing to trace the remaining three vehicles believed to have been involved in the attack.

Detectives appeal for witnesses

Investigators have described the assault as deliberate and targeted and are urging anyone who witnessed the incident or captured relevant dashcam footage to come forward. Detective Sergeant Craig Wait said:

“This was a targeted attack which took place in broad daylight on a busy motorway.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen the vehicles involved or captured them on dashcam.”

Plain-clothes officers have been seen carrying out extensive forensic enquiries along the motorway verge, with evidence markers and specialist search teams deployed as investigators work to establish exactly what happened.

Investigation continues

Police have not disclosed a possible motive for the attack, and no arrests have been made. Detectives are continuing enquiries to identify those responsible and establish whether the incident is linked to organised criminality or another dispute. Anyone with information, dashcam footage or sightings of the vehicles before or after the incident is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1610 of 2 August 2026.