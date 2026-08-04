Sheppey child sex offender jailed for almost seven years after abusing child and possessing indecent images

A child sex offender from the Isle of Sheppey has been jailed for six years and 10 months after being convicted of sexually abusing a child and possessing hundreds of indecent images of children. Joseph Hatton, 40, of Minster, was sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court on Wednesday 29 July 2026 after a jury found him guilty of multiple child sexual abuse offences. The investigation began after the child victim disclosed they had been indecently touched by Hatton.

Mobile phone uncovered hundreds of indecent images

Hatton was arrested on 27 September 2025. During the investigation, officers examined his mobile phone and discovered hundreds of indecent images of children. He was subsequently charged with:

Sexual activity with a child

Making indecent images of a child

Possessing extreme pornographic images

Hatton denied all of the allegations but was convicted on every count following a trial.

Lifetime restrictions

In addition to his prison sentence, Hatton has been made subject to an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO). He has also been placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life. The order will impose strict conditions on Hatton following his eventual release from prison, with any breach likely to result in his immediate arrest.

Detective praises victim’s courage

Investigating officer Detective Constable Robert Hughes said:

“Hatton’s vile crimes have had a significant impact on his young victim, and his denials to the jury have only added to their trauma. I would like to commend their courage in coming forward and supporting the case against him.

“Hatton’s possession of indecent images show he remains a risk to children and it is quite right he is now behind bars. His conduct will be restricted by a court order when he is eventually released and any breaches will lead to his immediate arrest.”

Kent Police said the sentence reflects the seriousness of Hatton’s offending and ensures measures remain in place to protect children in the future.