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SOCIAL MEDIA FRENZY Tommy Robinson responds after viral Dubai confrontation resurfaces online

Tommy Robinson responds after viral Dubai confrontation resurfaces online

Tommy Robinson has responded after footage of a confrontation with British Muslim boxer Ty Mitchell in Dubai resurfaced online, with social media users comparing the incident to recent videos showing Robinson in heated exchanges with members of the public. The videos, originally recorded in December 2025, have been widely reshared after Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, posted footage of himself confronting members of the public in recent weeks. The older footage shows Robinson being confronted by Ty Mitchell, a British boxer, at a venue in Dubai. During the exchange, Mitchell is seen criticising Robinson and physically pushing him. Robinson does not respond physically, and the confrontation ends without violence. Another video from the scene appears to show television personality Ant Middleton nearby during the incident.

Robinson responds

Following renewed attention to the footage, an X (formerly Twitter) user criticised Robinson for not retaliating during the Dubai confrontation while appearing more confrontational in more recent encounters in the UK. Robinson replied on X:

“It’s in Dubai you dickhead I’m not a retard.”

His response prompted further online debate, with some users arguing Robinson had acted sensibly by avoiding violence in the United Arab Emirates, where strict laws govern public disorder, while others questioned whether the location alone explained his decision not to respond.

Social media debate

The resurfaced videos have generated thousands of comments online, with supporters and critics offering differing interpretations of the incident. Some argued Robinson showed restraint in avoiding a confrontation in a country with strict criminal penalties for public fighting. Others claimed the footage contrasted with more recent videos in which Robinson appears involved in verbal confrontations with members of the public. Neither Robinson nor Mitchell has made any further public comment regarding the December 2025 incident beyond Robinson’s recent post on X. The videos continue to circulate widely across social media platforms.

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