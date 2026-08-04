Murder arrest made after fatal shooting at traveller site near Cricklade

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the fatal shooting of Jimmy Ward at a traveller site near Cricklade. Wiltshire Police confirmed the 35-year-old suspect was arrested on Tuesday 4 August in connection with the fatal shooting at Calcutt, near Cricklade, which happened at around 8.15am on Sunday 2 August. The victim has now been formally identified as Jimmy Ward, 36, who died at the scene after suffering a gunshot wound. Police said their thoughts remain with Mr Ward’s family and friends.

Five people now in custody

Detectives also confirmed that two further men, aged 53 and 29, were arrested earlier on Tuesday on suspicion of assisting an offender after officers stopped a vehicle on the A419. The latest arrests bring the total number of people arrested in connection with the investigation to five. All five remain in police custody for questioning.

Major investigation continues

A police cordon remains in place around the traveller site, with an increased police presence expected to continue over the coming days while specialist officers carry out further enquiries. The investigation is being led by Wiltshire Police’s Major Crime Investigation Team (MCIT). Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Phil Walker said:

“This is a significant development in our investigation.

“I can confirm that a man has been arrested on suspicion of Jimmy’s murder and is now in police custody, along with four other people on suspicion of assisting an offender.

“Jimmy’s next of kin have been informed of this development and my thoughts continue to be with them. They are being supported by specially trained officers.

“A scene and heavy policing presence remain in place at the traveller site in Calcutt while further enquiries are carried out. I continue to ask that this cordon is respected.

“I’d like to thank the local community for their support and patience since Sunday. We understand this incident has caused significant concern, so please consider speaking with officers about any information or concerns you may have.”

Appeal for information

Wiltshire Police continue to appeal for anyone with information about the shooting, or who witnessed suspicious activity in the area before or after the incident, to come forward. The investigation remains ongoing.