Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

MURDER ARREST Murder arrest made after fatal shooting at traveller site near Cricklade

Murder arrest made after fatal shooting at traveller site near Cricklade

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the fatal shooting of Jimmy Ward at a traveller site near Cricklade. Wiltshire Police confirmed the 35-year-old suspect was arrested on Tuesday 4 August in connection with the fatal shooting at Calcutt, near Cricklade, which happened at around 8.15am on Sunday 2 August. The victim has now been formally identified as Jimmy Ward, 36, who died at the scene after suffering a gunshot wound. Police said their thoughts remain with Mr Ward’s family and friends.

Five people now in custody

Detectives also confirmed that two further men, aged 53 and 29, were arrested earlier on Tuesday on suspicion of assisting an offender after officers stopped a vehicle on the A419. The latest arrests bring the total number of people arrested in connection with the investigation to five. All five remain in police custody for questioning.

Major investigation continues

A police cordon remains in place around the traveller site, with an increased police presence expected to continue over the coming days while specialist officers carry out further enquiries. The investigation is being led by Wiltshire Police’s Major Crime Investigation Team (MCIT). Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Phil Walker said:

“This is a significant development in our investigation.

“I can confirm that a man has been arrested on suspicion of Jimmy’s murder and is now in police custody, along with four other people on suspicion of assisting an offender.

“Jimmy’s next of kin have been informed of this development and my thoughts continue to be with them. They are being supported by specially trained officers.

“A scene and heavy policing presence remain in place at the traveller site in Calcutt while further enquiries are carried out. I continue to ask that this cordon is respected.

“I’d like to thank the local community for their support and patience since Sunday. We understand this incident has caused significant concern, so please consider speaking with officers about any information or concerns you may have.”

Appeal for information

Wiltshire Police continue to appeal for anyone with information about the shooting, or who witnessed suspicious activity in the area before or after the incident, to come forward. The investigation remains ongoing.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Crime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Huddersfield Man Jailed for 20 Years After Unprovoked Attempted Murder

VICTIM STABBED Huddersfield Man Jailed for 20 Years After Unprovoked Attempted Murder

UK News
Appeal to Find Missing Plymouth Teen Last Seen More Than a Week Ago

FIND THEO Appeal to Find Missing Plymouth Teen Last Seen More Than a Week Ago

UK News
Driver Jailed After Faking Runaway Electric Car Emergency in Bid to Escape Finance Debt

FAKE RUNAWAY Driver Jailed After Faking Runaway Electric Car Emergency in Bid to Escape Finance Debt

UK News
Fourth Man Jailed Over Deliberate Arson Attack That Destroyed Five Cars in Grimsby

ARSON PROBE Fourth Man Jailed Over Deliberate Arson Attack That Destroyed Five Cars in Grimsby

UK News
County Lines Drug Dealer Jailed After Running Cocaine Operation in Congleton

COUNTY LINES BUST County Lines Drug Dealer Jailed After Running Cocaine Operation in Congleton

UK News
Police Officer Honoured After Risking His Life to Save Seriously Injured Woman on M3

BRAVERY PRAISED Police Officer Honoured After Risking His Life to Save Seriously Injured Woman on M3

UK News
Car Fire Sparks Delays on A419 Near Blunsdon as Grass Verge Catches Alight

TRAFFIC CHAOS Car Fire Sparks Delays on A419 Near Blunsdon as Grass Verge Catches Alight

UK News
Driver Jailed After Victim Thrown From Bonnet in Shocking Chatham Road Rage Incident

DRIVER FLED Driver Jailed After Victim Thrown From Bonnet in Shocking Chatham Road Rage Incident

UK News
Police Renew Appeal to Trace Prison Absconder Who Has Been Missing for More Than a Year

MAN ON THE RUN Police Renew Appeal to Trace Prison Absconder Who Has Been Missing for More Than a Year

UK News
Manhunt Continues After Fatal Shooting at Traveller Site Near Cricklade

MANHUNT CONTINUES Manhunt Continues After Fatal Shooting at Traveller Site Near Cricklade

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Teenage girl escapes after being forced into car in Harlow as police launch urgent appeal

ATTEMPTED KIDNAP Teenage girl escapes after being forced into car in Harlow as police launch urgent appeal

UK News
Teenage girl escapes after being forced into car in Harlow as police launch urgent appeal

Teenage girl escapes after being forced into car in Harlow as police launch urgent appeal

UK News

FEARED DROWNED Fears for Missing Teen After Major Search at London Docks

UK News

Fears for Missing Teen After Major Search at London Docks

UK News
Man Suffers Head Injury After Bottle Assault in Plymouth as Police Appeal for Witnesses

BOTTLE ATTACK Man Suffers Head Injury After Bottle Assault in Plymouth as Police Appeal for Witnesses

UK News
Man Suffers Head Injury After Bottle Assault in Plymouth as Police Appeal for Witnesses

Man Suffers Head Injury After Bottle Assault in Plymouth as Police Appeal for Witnesses

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Human remains found beside M67 as motorway closed during major police investigation

BODY PROBE Human remains found beside M67 as motorway closed during major police investigation

UK News
Human remains found beside M67 as motorway closed during major police investigation

Human remains found beside M67 as motorway closed during major police investigation

UK News
Man Charged with Rape Following Alleged Attack at Brighton Flat

RAPE PROBE Man Charged with Rape Following Alleged Attack at Brighton Flat

UK News
Man Charged with Rape Following Alleged Attack at Brighton Flat

Man Charged with Rape Following Alleged Attack at Brighton Flat

UK News
Urgent appeal to find missing 17-year-old Harry last seen in Uckfield

BRING HARRY HOME Urgent appeal to find missing 17-year-old Harry last seen in Uckfield

UK News
Urgent appeal to find missing 17-year-old Harry last seen in Uckfield

Urgent appeal to find missing 17-year-old Harry last seen in Uckfield

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Major emergency response after reported drowning in east London docks

BOY DROWNED Major emergency response after reported drowning in east London docks

Breaking News, UK News
Major emergency response after reported drowning in east London docks

Major emergency response after reported drowning in east London docks

Breaking News, UK News
Driver dies after Ford Fiesta crashes into tree near Hythe as police appeal for witnesses

FATAL PROBE LAUNCHED Driver dies after Ford Fiesta crashes into tree near Hythe as police appeal for witnesses

UK News
Driver dies after Ford Fiesta crashes into tree near Hythe as police appeal for witnesses

Driver dies after Ford Fiesta crashes into tree near Hythe as police appeal for witnesses

UK News
SpinReelz Casino: what to know about this new UK casino

SpinReelz Casino: what to know about this new UK casino

UK News
SpinReelz Casino: what to know about this new UK casino

SpinReelz Casino: what to know about this new UK casino

UK News
Watch Live