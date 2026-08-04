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RESCUE OPERATION 157 migrants rescued after boat catches fire in English Channel during major rescue operation

157 migrants rescued after boat catches fire in English Channel during major rescue operation

A major search and rescue operation was launched in the English Channel after a migrant boat caught fire, prompting the rescue of 157 people. French maritime authorities confirmed the vessel got into difficulty after its engine caught fire while in the French search and rescue region of the Channel on Tuesday morning (4 August). A large-scale international response was mounted, involving French rescue services, UK Border Force vessels, the RNLI, and the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA).  

157 people rescued

The French maritime prefecture said all 157 people on board were rescued safely. The rescued migrants are due to be taken ashore at Boulogne-sur-Mer in northern France later today. Authorities said the vessel had been attempting to cross the English Channel after departing from the Boulogne-sur-Mer area.

RNLI and UK vessels assist

The RNLI confirmed its Eastbourne" href="https://uknip.co.uk/where/eastbourne/" data-wpil-keyword-link="linked">Eastbourne all-weather lifeboat was launched at around 6am to assist with the emergency. The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said:

“A vessel caught fire earlier this morning whilst in the French search and rescue region.

“UK vessels and a lifeboat are assisting.”

The incident occurred in French-controlled waters, with British assets providing support as part of established cross-Channel search and rescue arrangements.

Cause of fire

French authorities said an engine fire aboard the small boat caused the incident. There have been no reports of any fatalities or serious injuries. The circumstances surrounding the fire are expected to be investigated by the relevant maritime authorities.

Busy period for Channel crossings

The rescue comes during another busy period for attempted small-boat crossings of the English Channel, with favourable weather conditions leading to increased numbers of migrant departures from the French coast. Emergency services remain on standby as cross-Channel operations continue.

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