M2 Eastbound Shut After Medical Emergency Near Chatham

Police closed the M2 eastbound near junction 3 in Chatham, Kent, on Thursday, May 14, at 2pm after a medical emergency involving a pedestrian. The closure between junctions 3 and 4 has caused significant disruption for drivers, prompting the implementation of a detailed diversion route by emergency services.

M2 Eastbound Closure

The stretch of the M2 between junction 3 (Chatham) and junction 4 (Hempstead) remains closed to eastbound traffic. This closure is necessary while medical teams attend the incident on the coastbound carriageway, affecting local and commuter traffic throughout the afternoon.

Official Diversion Route

Drivers are urged to follow the solid circle diversion signs to avoid the closure. The recommended route involves exiting at junction 3, taking the A229 southbound toward Maidstone, joining the M20 eastbound at junction 6, then exiting at junction 7 to follow the A249 north before rejoining the M2 at junction 5.

Delays And Disruption

Motorists should expect delays and allow extra journey time while travelling in the area. Traffic authorities advise remaining patient during ongoing emergency operations and following all diversion signs to minimise congestion and maintain safety.