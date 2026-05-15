Teen Jailed Six Years for Machete Attack and Van Assault in Diss

A 19-year-old has been sentenced to six years and three months in prison for a violent attack involving a machete and for using a van to seriously injure a pedestrian in Diss, Norfolk. Marley Rodgers of Long Stratton pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm with intent, driving without insurance, and failing to stop after the incident on 6 September 2025, alongside earlier offences including possession of drugs and a bladed weapon in June 2025. Norfolk Police confirmed the convictions follow serious threats and violence in the town.

Machete Fight In Diss

On 12 June 2025, Rodgers was involved in an altercation in Diss town centre where he was captured on CCTV wielding a 1½-foot machete. Officers later arrested him at a disused RAF base after tracing the vehicle connected to the incident. A search uncovered the weapon and nitrous oxide canisters.

Van Assault On Pedestrian

Rodgers used a blue Ford Connect van to deliberately accelerate at a pedestrian known to him who was walking on the B1116 in Weybread. The victim was struck and suffered a shattered elbow requiring hospital treatment. The injured man reported the incident to the police from the hospital and was able to identify Rodgers as the driver.

Victims Lasting Impact

“I do not feel like the same person I was before this incident. I feel withdrawn, nervous, and overwhelmed in situations that would never have bothered me previously. The physical pain, loss of independence, and fear have had a lasting emotional impact which I am still struggling to come to terms with.”

Police Response

Detective Constable Gary Thompson said: “The defendant’s actions showed complete disregard for the safety of others — using a vehicle as a weapon and carrying a machete in public. The victim was left with significant physical injuries and emotional trauma. This sentence sends a clear message that violent and dangerous behaviour will not be tolerated.”