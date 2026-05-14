SEO HEADLINE: Woman Speaks Out After 30 Years of Abuse by Boyfriend in Cornwall TWO WORD TEASE: Brave Survivor Mary Sharp, a British woman from Cornwall, has broken her silence after 30 years about being raped, tied up, and suffocated by her boyfriend Martin Butler in Mevagissey back in August 1988. Butler was jailed for 11 years in April 2023 following the case, which saw Mary come forward to support other survivors of sexual abuse.

Three Decades Of Silence

At just 20 years old, Mary was attacked by Butler while they were on a night out in Mevagissey. Despite her trauma, she kept quiet about the assault until 2018 when social media posts from other alleged victims inspired her to speak up. Mary revealed the deep shame she felt and how seeing others bravely sharing their stories gave her the strength to seek justice.

Justice Delayed, Not Denied

Mary reported Butler’s abuse to authorities but faced setbacks as the Crown Prosecution Service initially dropped her case twice due to insufficient evidence. An eventual review led to Butler’s conviction and imprisonment, delivering a vital victory for Mary after years of emotional turmoil.

Support And Solidarity

Mary now calls fellow survivors Laura Hughes and Lauren Preston her “soul sisters,” united by their shared experiences of abuse by Butler. The women’s decision to waive anonymity aims to inspire others to come forward and seek help, highlighting the importance of reporting sexual crimes.

Police And Community Response

Devon and Cornwall Police, alongside Police and Crime Commissioner Alison Hernandez, praised Mary’s courage and emphasised ongoing efforts to support victims and hold perpetrators accountable. The force assures tailored support and thorough investigations for all sexual abuse reports, no matter how much time has passed.

Healing Through Sharing

Mary, now 58, attributes her healing to counselling and creative outlets, encouraging survivors to overcome shame and find strength in speaking out. Her story features in a Channel 4 documentary aimed at raising awareness and preventing future abuse.