Paedophile Faked Disability to Avoid Trial Jailed for 15 Years

A paedophile from Northumberland who pretended to be a non-verbal wheelchair user for years to dodge child sex offence charges has been jailed for 15 years. John Siddell, 41, was sentenced at Leicester Crown Court after CCTV footage revealed the elaborate ruse, showing him walking and talking normally when he thought he was unobserved. His brother James Siddell, 44, was also convicted for helping maintain the lie and sentenced for perverting the course of justice.

Elaborate Fake Disability

Police first received reports of John Siddell’s offences in June 2021, concerning abuse against three boys aged between 8 and 13. Despite being charged with 15 offences, Siddell claimed severe physical and psychological disabilities, acting as a helpless wheelchair user unable to hold up his head or speak. This deception was supported by his brother James, who even lied to the police and sought medical excuses to avoid court appearances.

CCTV Evidence Uncovered

Detective Matt Gibson grew suspicious after spotting Siddell behaving normally minutes before a solicitor meeting. Reviewing CCTV footage uncovered John walking, socialising and communicating unaided in daily life—contradicting his claimed conditions. This evidence dismantled their story of incapacity and exposed attempts to corrupt justice.

Sentencing In Absence

Both brothers refused to attend their sentencing hearing at Leicester Crown Court. Judge Keith Raynor branded their actions “deceitful and devious,” highlighting how their false claims completely corrupted the justice process. John Siddell received 15 years in prison and a Sexual Harm Prevention Order lasting the same duration. His brother James was jailed for two years and nine months.

Long-term Abuse Revealed

Investigations revealed the abuse had been ongoing for at least two years before coming to light. Siddell refused to answer police questions during interviews in 2021. The case exposed serious efforts to evade trial by fabricating a severe disability to mislead investigators and the courts.