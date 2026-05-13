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HOME INVASION Burglar Jailed Over Violent Home Break-In in Bushey

Burglar Jailed Over Violent Home Break-In in Bushey

Kiel St Cyr, 31, from Rickmansworth Road in Watford, was sentenced to eight years and nine months at St Albans Crown Court on May 5 for a violent, aggravated burglary at a home in Heathfield Road, Bushey. The attack happened at 4.50am on December 4, 2025, when St Cyr broke into the property while occupants were asleep. He violently assaulted a man in his 50s before fleeing the scene. Police arrested St Cyr the same day, recovering stolen property from his home.

Early Morning Attack

The victim was awakened by noise downstairs and found St Cyr ransacking cupboards. When asked to leave, the intruder wielded a drill and struck the man multiple times on the head, causing him to collapse.

Swift Police Action

Officers identified St Cyr quickly and arrested him at his Watford address on the morning of the burglary. Items stolen during the break-in were recovered in the subsequent raid.

Serious Sentence

St Albans Crown Court imposed a substantial prison term reflecting the violent nature of the break-in and assault, aiming to deter similar offences in the area.

Community Impact

The incident has raised concerns about home security and safety in Bushey. Police are urging residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity to keep neighbourhoods safe.

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