Dad and Brother of Sikh Killer Charged with Weapon Offences in Southampton

The father and brother of Vickrum Digwa, recently jailed for life for the murder of 18-year-old student Henry Nowak in Southampton, have been charged with multiple weapon offences. The police say a knuckleduster, machete, swords and other weapons were allegedly found following the stabbing attack on December 3, 2025. The family appeared at Southampton Magistrates’ Court on June 2, 2026.

Family Faces Weapon Charges

Vickrum Digwa, 23, who committed the fatal stabbing, now faces six counts of possessing an offensive weapon. His father, Moga Singh, 52, and brother, Gurpreet Digwa, 27, are charged with the same offences. Gurpreet faces additional charges, including possession of an asp, air rifle, axe, and kirpan in public places.

Seized Weapons Revealed

The police allege that on December 4, 2025, the day after the murder, a flick knife, extendable baton, knuckledusters, machete, swords and kusaris were discovered. These illegal weapons have escalated the seriousness of the charges against the Digwa family members.

Court Appearance And Legal Proceedings

At Southampton Magistrates’ Court, defence lawyer Harmail Gill requested a four-week adjournment for both sides to examine the charges. Magistrates agreed to a hearing on July 9, releasing Moga Singh and Gurpreet Digwa on unconditional bail until then.

Background Of The Murder Case

Digwa stabbed Henry Nowak five times with a ceremonial sword in a random street attack as the student returned home from a night out. Disturbing bodycam footage showed police initially doubted Henry’s claims of stabbing, leading to misplaced handcuffing as he lay dying. Hampshire Police are now under investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct following public and political outcry.

Family Impact And Public Reaction

Henry’s parents spoke emotionally during the sentencing, describing the ongoing trauma. His mother described the pain of losing Henry as “beyond anything I knew existed,” while his father labelled the police’s treatment of his son as “degrading” and “inhumane.”