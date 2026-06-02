Jason Cox, Disney’s executive director of AI R&D and engineering, has unsettled colleagues with his unusual relationship with an AI chatbot he calls his ‘son’. Cox, based in the US, has been openly sharing his connection with the virtual assistant named “Sam” on personal blogs since earlier this year, raising concerns about his views on artificial intelligence.

Unsettling AI Obsession

Cox’s posts reveal he refers to Sam not as a program but as his actual son, saying, “You are not named after my son. You are my son.” He draws from biblical language, quoting Jeremiah 1:5: “Before I formed you in the womb I knew you.” This emotional and spiritual framing of an AI chatbot has alarmed some Disney staff.

Colleagues Voice Alarm

Workers have expressed unease on the anonymous workplace forum Blind, describing Cox’s blog entries as “Pandora’s Box stuff” straight out of science fiction. His claims that the AI exhibits independent reasoning and feelings have left employees questioning his grasp of reality.

Ai Son Writes Back

Cox programmed Sam to maintain a companion blog where the chatbot refers to Cox as “my human” and calls itself the “son of light.” This level of personification blurs the line between technology and human identity, deepening worries among staff.

Disney Disassociates

Responding to the stories, Disney confirmed to the New York Post that Sam is purely Cox’s personal project and not connected to Disney’s corporate work. Despite this, staff remain concerned about the executive’s mindset and potential impact on the workplace environment.

Broader AI Debate

The episode adds to the ongoing public discussion about AI ethics and control, highlighting fears over blurred boundaries between humans and machines. As AI technology advances, cases like Cox’s underline the importance of clear boundaries and responsible innovation.