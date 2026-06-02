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METH LAB Man Charged in Brighton Crystal Meth Drug Probe

Man Charged in Brighton Crystal Meth Drug Probe

Quincy Ebanks, 33, of Lewes Road, Brighton, has been charged following a major drugs investigation linked to suspected crystal methamphetamine. Sussex Police assisted the Metropolitan Police in a series of raids on properties in Brighton, focusing on suspected crystal meth supply, a rare Class A drug in the UK.

Police Search Lewes Road

Police operations involved cordoning off roads and a heavy police presence in parts of Brighton, as officers conducted thorough searches at multiple addresses along Lewes Road. Despite the disruption, police assured the public there was no wider safety risk during the investigation.

Rare Crystal Meth Case

Crystal methamphetamine is not commonly found in large-scale quantities in the UK. Previous cases in Brighton have revealed drug networks connecting London and the south coast, highlighting the significance of this investigation.

Charges And Court Appearance

Following the inquiry, Qunicy Ebanks has been formally charged with drug offences related to crystal meth. He has appeared before the court as part of ongoing legal proceedings surrounding the case.

Ongoing Enquiries Continue

Police remain at the scene gathering evidence and pursuing enquiries to disrupt the suspected drug supply network. Authorities have encouraged the public to report any information about drug supply or organised crime through official channels or anonymously via Crimestoppers.

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Topics :Crime

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