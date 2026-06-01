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SEX ATTACKER Chippenham Cleaning Director Found Guilty of Teen Sexual Assault

Chippenham Cleaning Director Found Guilty of Teen Sexual Assault

Peter Soares, 46, director of South West Commercial Cleaning Services Ltd based in Wiltshire, has been found guilty of three counts of sexual assault by touching against a 16-year-old girl in May 2022. The offences occurred at Elmfield School for Deaf Children’s former campus in Westbury on Trym, Bristol, where his cleaning company was contracted to provide services.

Assault At School Premises

Soares sexually assaulted the victim, who was not a pupil at Elmfield School, in one of the school bathrooms on Greystoke Avenue. The victim reported the abuse to police on 11 May 2022, leading to Soares’s arrest later that month.

Legal Proceedings And Verdict

Soares was charged with five counts of sexual assault and stood trial at Bristol Crown Court. On 21 May 2026, over four years after the offences were reported, he was found guilty on three counts and acquitted on two.

Next Steps Attack

Following the verdict, Soares was released on bail but is required to register with police under the Sexual Offences Act 2003. He is due to be sentenced on 25 August.

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Topics :Crime

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