Air Ambulance and Police Attend Norwood Junction Train Incident

Emergency services, including British Transport Police and the Sussex and Surrey Air Ambulance, were called to a serious train-related incident near Norwood Junction railway station on Saturday evening. The incident took place shortly before 9pm close to South Norwood Recreation Ground, prompting a major response from officers and paramedics as investigations began.

Major Emergency Response

The deployment of the air ambulance and the large number of police officers highlighted the severity of the situation. Witnesses reported a significant emergency presence around the railway line near South Norwood, with concerns rising after a person was reportedly struck by a train.

South Norwood Recreation Appeal

British Transport Police, who lead investigations involving the railway network, are working to establish the exact circumstances of the incident. At this stage, the police have not released details about the condition of those involved or the cause.

Community Shock And Appeal

Residents expressed shock on social media, offering support and well-wishes to the person involved and their family. British Transport Police have urged anyone who witnessed the incident or has information to contact them by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting the incident details. Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Ongoing Coverage

This is a developing story. UKNIP will update with further details as more information becomes available from emergency services and police investigations.