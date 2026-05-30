Rasheed Jama Jailed for Hate Crimes in Cardiff Crown Court

Rasheed Jama, 20, has been sentenced to 18 months in prison at Cardiff Crown Court for nine offences, including multiple racially and religiously aggravated assaults and hate crimes. The offences span incidents on 20 June and 29 August 2025, involving assaults and harassment expressed with antisemitic language against police officers. The sentence highlights ongoing concerns over hate-fuelled attacks on law enforcement in Cardiff.

Multiple Hate Offences

Jama admitted guilt to seven charges spread across two separate dates. On 20 June 2025, he committed a racially aggravated assault on a police officer while also launching antisemitic abuse. On 29 August 2025, he repeated such attacks, including religiously aggravated harassment and further racially motivated assaults, again targeting officers.

Antisemitic Abuse Targeted Police

The court heard that Jama’s attacks featured repeated antisemitic language aimed directly at police personnel, aggravating the charges and the severity of the sentence. The incidents underline the hostile environment faced by officers when dealing with certain offenders.

Cardiff Crown Court Verdict

Presiding at Cardiff Crown Court, the judge imposed an 18-month prison term. This sentence sends a clear message condemning hate crimes and reinforces the legal consequences of racially and religiously motivated violence, particularly against public servants.