British Transport Police Probe Sexual Assault on Putney Bridge Train

British Transport Police (BTP) are investigating a sexual assault that took place on a District Line train in South West london/">London on the evening of Wednesday, 29 April. The victim was attacked as a man exited the train at Putney Bridge Underground station around 6.30pm. BTP have released images of a man they want to identify in connection with the incident.

Suspect Images Released

Officers believe the man in the released images may have information essential to their investigation into the assault. Police are urging anyone who recognises him to come forward.

Where It Happened

The assault occurred on a District Line train as it stopped at Putney Bridge station, a busy South West London transport hub. The attack took place during the evening rush hour.

Police Contact Details

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact British Transport Police urgently. Text 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 645 of 29 April.