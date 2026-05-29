Police Left Scene After Nine Minutes in Jamie Forbes Abuse Case Aberdeen

The third day of evidence in the Jamie Forbes Fatal Accident Inquiry (FAI) ended on 28 May 2026 at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. The court heard that Police Scotland officers spent just nine minutes searching an 18-storey tower block in Aberdeen before leaving the scene where Jamie Forbes, 37, was being tortured inside a barricaded flat. Forbes died after falling from a 12th-floor window at Elphinstone Court in Tillydrone on 15 January 2024, raising serious concerns over the emergency response.

Disturbing Timeline Revealed

Evidence detailed that multiple members of the public called 999 after hearing desperate cries for help and seeing a man covered in blood at a high-rise window. Officers arrived but left after a brief search, failing to locate the source of the disturbance.

Captive And Assaulted

Jamie Forbes had been held captive and subjected to a “sustained and brutal” attack by Lee Smith, who was later jailed for eight years for culpable homicide in December 2024. Smith had tampered with the flat’s front door lock, trapping Forbes inside and leaving the window as his only possible escape.

Missed Rescue Chances

The Police Investigation and Review Commissioner (PIRC) found officers missed vital opportunities to save Forbes during a crucial five-hour window before his fatal fall, highlighting significant police failings.

Inquiry To Resume August 2026

All oral evidence has concluded, with Sheriff Principal Miller adjourning the inquiry until August 2026 when legal teams will give final submissions before a formal ruling.

Family Calls For Jamies Law

Following the hearings, the Forbes family renewed their campaign for “Jamie’s Law,” seeking reforms in emergency call handling and police response to prevent similar tragedies in the future.