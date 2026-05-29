Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

EMERGENCY AIRLIFT Serious Traffic Collision at Orpington Junction Sends Patient to Major Trauma Centre

Serious Traffic Collision at Orpington Junction Sends Patient to Major Trauma Centre

Emergency services responded swiftly to a serious traffic collision at the junction of Court Road and Warren Road in Orpington on 29 May. london/">London Ambulance Service received the call at 11:48am and dispatched an ambulance crew, a paramedic in a fast response car, an incident response officer, and London’s Air Ambulance to the scene.

Rapid Medical Response

The patient involved received urgent treatment onsite by paramedics before being airlifted to a major trauma centre, highlighting the severity of their injuries.

Air Ambulance Deployed

London’s Air Ambulance was sent to ensure the swift transfer of the injured party, demonstrating the critical nature of the incident and enabling rapid access to specialist care.

Ongoing Emergency Services Work

Police and emergency personnel remain at the location to manage the aftermath of the collision and ensure public safety during their operations.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said:

“We were called at 11.48am today (29 May) to reports of a traffic collision at the junction of Court Road and Warren Road, Orpington.

“We sent resources to the scene, including an ambulance crew, a paramedic in a fast response car and an incident response officer. We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance.

“We treated a patient for injuries and took them to a major trauma centre by air.”

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Collision

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Daler Rowney Fire Debris Sparks Health Warning in Local Area

HEALTH THREAT Daler Rowney Fire Debris Sparks Health Warning in Local Area

UK News
Tribute to Hero Who Drowned Saving Girl and Mother at Withernsea

SEA TRAGEDY Tribute to Hero Who Drowned Saving Girl and Mother at Withernsea

UK News
Debden Woman Convicted of Murdering Baby Son at Cambridge Crown Court

BABY KILLER Debden Woman Convicted of Murdering Baby Son at Cambridge Crown Court

UK News
Fire Crews Battle Vehicle Carrier Blaze on A12 Southbound at Witham

WATER SHORTAGE Fire Crews Battle Vehicle Carrier Blaze on A12 Southbound at Witham

UK News
Premier League Players Expected to Lead England in 2026

Premier League Players Expected to Lead England in 2026

UK News
Dramatic Plymouth Flat Fire in Barbican Captured as Crews Tackle Blaze

FIRE DRAMA Dramatic Plymouth Flat Fire in Barbican Captured as Crews Tackle Blaze

Breaking News, UK News
E-scooter Rider Dies Following Crash with Fire Engine in Dartford

RIDER KILLED E-scooter Rider Dies Following Crash with Fire Engine in Dartford

UK News
Sikh Man Guilty Of Murdering Student Who He Then Reported For Racism

GUILTY OF MURDER Sikh Man Guilty Of Murdering Student Who He Then Reported For Racism

UK News
Police Appeal To Find Missing 16-Year-Old Annalys Shead Near Tunbridge Wells

BRING HER HOME Police Appeal To Find Missing 16-Year-Old Annalys Shead Near Tunbridge Wells

UK News
London Launches Campaign Against Waymo Robotaxis Threatening 150000 Drivers

DRIVER REVOLT London Launches Campaign Against Waymo Robotaxis Threatening 150000 Drivers

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Met Police and Sussex Police Launch Major Drugs Search in Brighton

POLICE SEARCH Met Police and Sussex Police Launch Major Drugs Search in Brighton

Breaking News, UK News
Met Police and Sussex Police Launch Major Drugs Search in Brighton

Met Police and Sussex Police Launch Major Drugs Search in Brighton

Breaking News, UK News
Guildford Couple Jailed for Fatal Motorcycle Death on Wanborough Bend

FATAL SENTANCE Guildford Couple Jailed for Fatal Motorcycle Death on Wanborough Bend

UK News
Guildford Couple Jailed for Fatal Motorcycle Death on Wanborough Bend

Guildford Couple Jailed for Fatal Motorcycle Death on Wanborough Bend

UK News
Man Arrested Masturbating Outside Palma de Mallorca School Gates

SCHOOL SCANDAL Man Arrested Masturbating Outside Palma de Mallorca School Gates

UK News
Man Arrested Masturbating Outside Palma de Mallorca School Gates

Man Arrested Masturbating Outside Palma de Mallorca School Gates

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Man jailed for life after brutal killing of cousin

AXE ATTACK Man jailed for life after brutal killing of cousin

UK News
Man jailed for life after brutal killing of cousin

Man jailed for life after brutal killing of cousin

UK News
Syrian Asylum Seeker Denies Sexual Assault Charges in Falkirk Trial

SEX ATTACK TRIAL Syrian Asylum Seeker Denies Sexual Assault Charges in Falkirk Trial

UK News
Syrian Asylum Seeker Denies Sexual Assault Charges in Falkirk Trial

Syrian Asylum Seeker Denies Sexual Assault Charges in Falkirk Trial

UK News
Brighton Police Launch Urgent Search for Missing Woman Near Withdean Park

FIND TIINA Brighton Police Launch Urgent Search for Missing Woman Near Withdean Park

UK News
Brighton Police Launch Urgent Search for Missing Woman Near Withdean Park

Brighton Police Launch Urgent Search for Missing Woman Near Withdean Park

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
15-Year-Old Boy Murdered in Hackney Stabbing; Teen Arrested

TRIBUTES PAID 15-Year-Old Boy Murdered in Hackney Stabbing; Teen Arrested

UK News
15-Year-Old Boy Murdered in Hackney Stabbing; Teen Arrested

15-Year-Old Boy Murdered in Hackney Stabbing; Teen Arrested

UK News
UK Passport Issue Date Rules Cause Travel Chaos for Holidaymakers

TRAVEL CHAOS UK Passport Issue Date Rules Cause Travel Chaos for Holidaymakers

UK News
UK Passport Issue Date Rules Cause Travel Chaos for Holidaymakers

UK Passport Issue Date Rules Cause Travel Chaos for Holidaymakers

UK News
Missing Teen Lily Blakeman Last Seen in Sittingbourne Area

FIND LILY Missing Teen Lily Blakeman Last Seen in Sittingbourne Area

UK News
Missing Teen Lily Blakeman Last Seen in Sittingbourne Area

Missing Teen Lily Blakeman Last Seen in Sittingbourne Area

UK News
Watch Live