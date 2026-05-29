Serious Traffic Collision at Orpington Junction Sends Patient to Major Trauma Centre

Emergency services responded swiftly to a serious traffic collision at the junction of Court Road and Warren Road in Orpington on 29 May. london/">London Ambulance Service received the call at 11:48am and dispatched an ambulance crew, a paramedic in a fast response car, an incident response officer, and London’s Air Ambulance to the scene.

Rapid Medical Response

The patient involved received urgent treatment onsite by paramedics before being airlifted to a major trauma centre, highlighting the severity of their injuries.

Air Ambulance Deployed

London’s Air Ambulance was sent to ensure the swift transfer of the injured party, demonstrating the critical nature of the incident and enabling rapid access to specialist care.

Ongoing Emergency Services Work

Police and emergency personnel remain at the location to manage the aftermath of the collision and ensure public safety during their operations.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said:

“We were called at 11.48am today (29 May) to reports of a traffic collision at the junction of Court Road and Warren Road, Orpington.

“We sent resources to the scene, including an ambulance crew, a paramedic in a fast response car and an incident response officer. We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance.

“We treated a patient for injuries and took them to a major trauma centre by air.”