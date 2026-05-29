Syrian Asylum Seeker Denies Sexual Assault Charges in Falkirk Trial

A Syrian asylum seeker is standing trial at Stirling Sheriff Court accused of sexually assaulting two women in Falkirk during the early hours of November 30, 2025. Muhammad Sheikhi, 23, denies all charges, claiming his actions were acts of kindness and that contact with one complainant was consensual, the jury heard.

Alleged Assaults In Falkirk

Prosecutors say Sheikhi targeted a woman on Kerse Lane, pinned her against a tree, and assaulted her again at Bellsmeadow skate park. A second woman was allegedly followed and inappropriately touched on the same street that night.

Defendants’ Account Of Events

In a Police Scotland interview shown to the court, Sheikhi explained he saw the first woman upset after her high heel straps broke. He said he gave her his shoes and walked her to a friend’s house out of kindness and concern for her safety.

CCTV Evidence Presented

Video footage supports Sheikhi’s claim of giving the woman his shoes and walking alongside her in socks. He expected gratitude from her friends and denied any predatory behaviour.

Response To Second Allegation

Sheikhi denied following or touching the second woman inappropriately. He stated the woman initiated contact, asked about his nationality, and added her details to his Snapchat voluntarily. The trial continues under Sheriff Keith O’Mahony.