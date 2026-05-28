Four Convicted Over Joanne Penney Murder in Talbot Green

Four more individuals have been convicted in connection with the murder of Joanne Penney in Talbot Green, Rhondda Cynon Taf. Joanne was found shot in the chest at her Llys Illtyd home on the evening of Sunday, 9 March 2025. Despite emergency services’ efforts, she was pronounced dead at the scene. The convictions were handed down today at Cardiff Crown Court, following extensive police investigations and two separate trials.

Key Convictions Revealed

Molly Cooper, 33, from Leicester, was found guilty of acquiring ammunition for a firearm and had earlier admitted involvement in organised crime. Londoner Renaldo Baptiste, 39, was convicted of Joanne’s murder and also pleaded guilty to organised crime, alongside calls for sentencing for Donna James, 51, of Llanishen, and Laura John, 23, from Rhiwbina, who were found guilty of assisting an offender. Callum Kelleher, 37, from St Helens, additionally admitted participating in organised crime.

Previous Murder Verdicts

Earlier in January, four others—Kistina Ginova, Melissa Quailey-Dashper, Jordan Mills-Smith, and Joshua Gordon—were found guilty of Joanne Penney’s murder. Marcus Huntley, 21, from St Mellons, had already pleaded guilty to murder and organised criminal activity. All 11 involved are awaiting sentencing.

Sentencing And Justice

Meanwhile, Tony Porter, 69, from Leicestershire, was cleared of murder but sentenced to 22 months’ imprisonment in March 2026 for participation in organised crime. Detective Chief Inspector Lianne Rees praised the sustained efforts of investigative and prosecution teams, stating, “Sentencing will be at a later date and will bring justice to those responsible for this crime. My thoughts remain with Joanne’s family at this very difficult time.”