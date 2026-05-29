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HIT AND RUN Woman Banned After Hitting Cyclist and Fleeing Scene in Wiltshire

Woman Banned After Hitting Cyclist and Fleeing Scene in Wiltshire

A 51-year-old woman from Highworth has been banned from driving for 12 months after admitting she struck a cyclist on the B4508 between Watchfield and Highworth in December 2025, then left the scene without offering assistance. Lucy Elango pleaded guilty at Swindon Magistrates’ Court to causing serious injury by careless driving and failing to stop following the incident that left the 53-year-old cyclist seriously injured.

Serious Injuries To Cyclist

Elango was driving a Toyota Aygo when she attempted to overtake the cyclist and failed to give enough room, hitting him from behind. The rider was thrown onto the grass verge and sustained significant injuries requiring ongoing care.

Driver Flees Scene

Although Elango briefly stopped while bystanders administered first aid, she then returned to her vehicle and drove off without providing her details. Police only identified her after a media appeal.

Court Verdict And Penalties

On 27 May, Swindon Magistrates disqualified Elango from driving for 12 months and fined her £200, plus court costs of £85 and an £80 surcharge.

Cyclists Emotional Statement

“I was left at the roadside for dead by someone that hit me with their vehicle. I do realise how lucky I am to be alive. This accident has left me struggling physically and mentally. I have been a lifelong fitness enthusiast and don’t know what the future holds,” the cyclist said.

Police Response

Roads Policing Officer PC Paul Davis commented,

“Elango’s lack of empathy and decision to leave the scene shows a shocking disregard for the injured man. Her careless driving has caused long-term consequences for the victim.”

For advice on safe driving around vulnerable road users, see the DVLA blog on vulnerable road users.

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