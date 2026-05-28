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BRING HER HOME Police Appeal To Find Missing 16-Year-Old Annalys Shead Near Tunbridge Wells

Police Appeal To Find Missing 16-Year-Old Annalys Shead Near Tunbridge Wells

Police have launched an urgent search for Annalys Shead, a 16-year-old girl reported missing near Tunbridge Wells on Thursday 28 May 2026. She was last seen at 12:30pm in the Barnett’s Wood area of Southborough. Officers are increasingly concerned for her safety and are Police Appeal to Find Vulnerable Missing Girl – Public Asked to Help Immediately">appealing for public help.

Last Seen In Southborough

Annalys was wearing a white strapless top, black shorts, and trainers when she was spotted in Southborough, close to Tunbridge Wells. She is believed to have connections to London, but her current whereabouts are unknown.

Distinctive Description

  • Age: 16 years
  • Height: 5ft 5in
  • Appearance: White, long dark brown hair, green eyes, wears glasses

Call To Action

The police urge anyone with information about Annalys’s location to call 999 immediately, quoting reference 28-0711. For non-emergency information, contact via live chat on the police website or ring 101.

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