Woman Injured by Thrown Sign in Southampton City Centre Assault

Southampton police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was injured when a “wet floor” sign was thrown at her in a city centre assault on Saturday 16 May around 8pm. The victim was struck on the head while walking along Harbour Parade near West Quay, sustaining two black eyes as a result.

Teenagers Target Pedestrians

The attack involved three boys, believed to be about 14 years old, who threw the sign from the side of West Quay before continuing to hurl stones at passing pedestrians, according to reports.

Police Review CCTV Evidence

Officers have conducted extensive enquiries in the area, including a full review of CCTV footage, in a bid to identify the perpetrators and understand the sequence of events.

Witnesses Urged To Come Forward

A police spokesperson said: “Were you in the area at the time? Did you see or hear anything suspicious? If you have any information that may assist our investigation, or any relevant footage – mobile phone, dash cam or CCTV – please call 101 and quote incident number 44260237175, or you can submit information via our website.”

Anonymous Reporting Options

The public can also report information anonymously by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.