Off-Duty PC Tackles Knife-Wielding Man in South Yorkshire Crisis

PC James Robson was off duty in South Yorkshire when he encountered a man in serious crisis, wielding a Stanley knife with deep wrist lacerations and heavy bleeding. Despite threats from the man, PC Robson, unarmed and without backup, tackled and disarmed him, holding him until police arrived. The man was then arrested and taken to the hospital for treatment and mental health support.

Brave Unarmed Intervention

Faced with a highly agitated man armed with a knife, PC Robson did not hesitate. Although off duty and carrying no weapon, he stepped in to prevent further harm, demonstrating extraordinary courage.

Risking Personal Safety

PC Robson was at no obligation to intervene and had no backup at the scene. His decision to tackle the man was a selfless act that prioritised public safety over his own.

Recognition For Heroism

For his brave actions, PC Robson was named overall winner at the South Yorkshire Police Federation Bravery Awards, the highest honour bestowed by the Federation.

Crucial Mental Health Support

The injured man was taken to the hospital following the arrest to receive treatment for his wounds and vital mental health assistance, highlighting the importance of crisis intervention.