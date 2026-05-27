Body Recovered From Lake Following Major Search For Missing Teenage Boy Near Knutsford

A body has been recovered from a lake near Knutsford following a major emergency services search for a missing teenage boy reported to have been swimming in the water.

Police, firefighters, specialist water rescue teams and paramedics were called to Pickmere Lake shortly before 5pm on Tuesday following reports that a teenager had entered the water and failed to resurface.

A large-scale search operation was launched involving Cheshire Police, Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service, search teams and the police helicopter, with footpaths around the lake cordoned off as emergency crews searched the area.

Cheshire Police have now confirmed that a body has been recovered from the water.

Formal identification has yet to take place, but the family of the missing boy are being supported by specially trained officers.

Huge Emergency Response At Scene

Witnesses described a substantial emergency services presence around the lake throughout the evening, with rescue boats deployed onto the water while specialist teams searched the shoreline and surrounding area.

Five fire engines attended the incident alongside:

a rapid response unit

technical rescue unit

specialist boat unit

Firefighters deployed water rescue crews and boats shortly after arriving at the scene.

A Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson previously said:

“Firefighters were called to reports of a person who had entered the water in Pickmere Lake, near Knutsford.

“On arrival, firefighters deployed a rescue boat and water rescue firefighters to assist partner emergency services in searching the area for the missing individual.”

Members of the public had been urged to avoid the area while the emergency operation was ongoing.

Open Water Safety Warnings Renewed

The tragedy comes amid renewed warnings over the dangers of swimming in open water following several incidents involving teenagers during the recent spell of hot weather.

Emergency services across the UK have responded to multiple fatal water incidents involving young people over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Police previously appealed for anyone with information relating to the Pickmere Lake incident to contact Cheshire Police quoting reference IML 2336977.