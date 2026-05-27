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COVERT OPERATION Peterborough Drug Dealer Jailed Four Years for County Lines Supply

Peterborough Drug Dealer Jailed Four Years for County Lines Supply

Junaid Ali, 25, from Gladstone Street, Peterborough, was sentenced to four years in prison at Huntingdon Law Courts on 21 May 2024 for running a county lines drug operation. Police arrested Ali at the Channel Tunnel in Kent on 6 February 2024 after identifying him as a key figure supplying Class A and Class B drugs across Cambridgeshire.

Covert Police Operation

Following his arrest, officers seized two mobile phones. One was linked to a drug line active between June 2023 and January 2024, leading to crucial evidence of Ali’s criminal activities.

Incriminating Messages

Analysis of Ali’s phone revealed numerous messages confirming his role in distributing crack cocaine, heroin, cocaine, and cannabis from Peterborough to other areas.

County Lines Drug Supply

Ali pleaded guilty to charges involving the supply of these drugs, highlighting the ongoing problem of county lines trafficking networks operating in and around Cambridgeshire.

Justice Served

The four-year prison sentence reflects the court’s commitment to tackling drug dealers exploiting vulnerable communities through county lines operations.

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