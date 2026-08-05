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DRUGS HAUL Two charged after police dismantle cannabis farms containing around 500 plants in Ashford

Two charged after police dismantle cannabis farms containing around 500 plants in Ashford

Two men have been charged after Kent Police uncovered two large cannabis cultivations containing around 500 plants during coordinated raids in Ashford. Officers executed search warrants at two properties in the town on the morning of Tuesday 4 August 2026 as part of an ongoing investigation into organised crime and the production of illegal drugs.

Cannabis farms uncovered

At a property in Hythe Road, officers discovered rooms including a basement and attic that had allegedly been converted into growing areas filled with cannabis plants and sophisticated cultivation equipment. A second cultivation was uncovered at an address in Riverbank Way, where five rooms had reportedly been repurposed for the production of Class B drugs. In total, police seized around 500 cannabis plants from the two addresses.

Two men charged

Two people were arrested during the operation. Following enquiries, Marius Dardha, 32, and Endrit Lulaj, 30, both Albanian nationals of no fixed address, were each charged with production of cannabis. The pair appeared before Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 5 August, where they were remanded into custody. They are due to appear next at Canterbury Crown Court, with a date yet to be confirmed. Kent Police said the investigation forms part of its continued efforts to dismantle organised criminal networks involved in large-scale cannabis production across the county.

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