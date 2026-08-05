Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

GRIM REAPER Man fined after climbing hospital roof dressed as Grim Reaper carrying a scythe

Man fined after climbing hospital roof dressed as Grim Reaper carrying a scythe

A man has been fined after climbing onto the roof of a North Wales hospital dressed as the Grim Reaper while carrying a scythe, causing alarm among patients, visitors and staff. Leon Gillespie, 26, carried out the bizarre stunt at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd Hospital in St Asaph, Denbighshire, where he was seen standing on the roof in a long black outfit while looking down at people below. The incident prompted an emergency response, with multiple police vehicles and fire crews attending the scene before Gillespie was safely brought down and arrested.

Claimed costume was a “crow”

Appearing before court, Gillespie pleaded guilty to causing a public nuisance without reasonable excuse on NHS premises. During proceedings, he reportedly denied dressing as the Grim Reaper, instead claiming his all-black outfit was intended to represent a crow. The court imposed a £200 fine.

Previous shop thefts heard by court

The court also heard Gillespie had previously admitted shoplifting offences earlier this year. These included stealing around £30 worth of cat food and cat litter from a Pets at Home store, as well as food and drink from a Sainsbury’s supermarket.

Hospital reiterates zero-tolerance policy

Following the incident, a spokesperson for Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board said:

“The health board has previously stated it has a zero tolerance approach to abuse, aggression or nuisance within its hospital sites.”

The incident attracted widespread attention on social media, with many commenting on the unusual nature of the offence. However, the health board stressed that behaviour causing alarm or disruption at NHS facilities will not be tolerated. No injuries were reported during the incident, and Gillespie was safely removed from the roof before being dealt with by the courts.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Person Rescued Off Brighton After Early Morning Emergency Response

SEA RESCUE Person Rescued Off Brighton After Early Morning Emergency Response

UK News
Drug dealer jailed after Class A drugs found hidden during Bletchley vehicle stop

CLASS A CRACKDOWN Drug dealer jailed after Class A drugs found hidden during Bletchley vehicle stop

UK News
Princess Eugenie welcomes baby daughter with husband Jack Brooksbank

NEW BORN Princess Eugenie welcomes baby daughter with husband Jack Brooksbank

UK News
Maidstone sex offender jailed for 25 years after police traced six victims

CHILD PREDATOR Maidstone sex offender jailed for 25 years after police traced six victims

UK News
Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after woman seriously injured in Highworth

SERIOUS INJURIES Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after woman seriously injured in Highworth

UK News
Murder arrest made after fatal shooting at traveller site near Cricklade

MURDER ARREST Murder arrest made after fatal shooting at traveller site near Cricklade

UK News
National Trust launches emergency appeal after devastating Suffolk wildfire destroys Dunwich Heath

HEARTBREAKING National Trust launches emergency appeal after devastating Suffolk wildfire destroys Dunwich Heath

UK News
CCTV released after Sainsbury’s security guards assaulted during alleged shoplifting incident in Sevenoaks

SECURITY ATTACKED CCTV released after Sainsbury’s security guards assaulted during alleged shoplifting incident in Sevenoaks

UK News
Sheppey child sex offender jailed for almost seven years after abusing child and possessing indecent images

CHILD PREDATOR Sheppey child sex offender jailed for almost seven years after abusing child and possessing indecent images

UK News
Boy, 14, dies after entering dock in east London as police issue water safety warning

SAD ENDING Boy, 14, dies after entering dock in east London as police issue water safety warning

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Urgent appeal to find missing 82-year-old man last seen in Havant

FIND JOHN Urgent appeal to find missing 82-year-old man last seen in Havant

UK News
Urgent appeal to find missing 82-year-old man last seen in Havant

Urgent appeal to find missing 82-year-old man last seen in Havant

UK News
Radiographers report rise in racist abuse from patients, survey finds

UNDER ATTACK Radiographers report rise in racist abuse from patients, survey finds

UK News
Radiographers report rise in racist abuse from patients, survey finds

Radiographers report rise in racist abuse from patients, survey finds

UK News
Sex offender who told child victims “it’s our secret” died in prison, investigation finds

SECRET DIES IN PRISON Sex offender who told child victims “it’s our secret” died in prison, investigation finds

UK News
Sex offender who told child victims “it’s our secret” died in prison, investigation finds

Sex offender who told child victims “it’s our secret” died in prison, investigation finds

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Wirral man jailed for more than 11 years after police seize firearms and £50,000 worth of drugs

DRUGS AND GUN HAUL Wirral man jailed for more than 11 years after police seize firearms and £50,000 worth of drugs

UK News
Wirral man jailed for more than 11 years after police seize firearms and £50,000 worth of drugs

Wirral man jailed for more than 11 years after police seize firearms and £50,000 worth of drugs

UK News
CPS upholds decision not to bring further charges against Lucy Letby after review requested by families

NO NEW CHARGES CPS upholds decision not to bring further charges against Lucy Letby after review requested by families

UK News
CPS upholds decision not to bring further charges against Lucy Letby after review requested by families

CPS upholds decision not to bring further charges against Lucy Letby after review requested by families

UK News
Bungling masked robbers jailed after CCTV captures bizarre row over stolen goods

NOW BEHIND BARS Bungling masked robbers jailed after CCTV captures bizarre row over stolen goods

UK News
Bungling masked robbers jailed after CCTV captures bizarre row over stolen goods

Bungling masked robbers jailed after CCTV captures bizarre row over stolen goods

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Murder trial over death of Joanna Derkacz to begin before end of 2026

NEW TRIAL Murder trial over death of Joanna Derkacz to begin before end of 2026

UK News
Murder trial over death of Joanna Derkacz to begin before end of 2026

Murder trial over death of Joanna Derkacz to begin before end of 2026

UK News
Police release CCTV image after indecent exposure incident in Totnes

FLASHER PROBE Police release CCTV image after indecent exposure incident in Totnes

UK News
Police release CCTV image after indecent exposure incident in Totnes

Police release CCTV image after indecent exposure incident in Totnes

UK News
Food Standards Agency urges shoppers to wash watermelons before cutting to reduce food poisoning risk

HEALTH WARNING Food Standards Agency urges shoppers to wash watermelons before cutting to reduce food poisoning risk

UK News
Food Standards Agency urges shoppers to wash watermelons before cutting to reduce food poisoning risk

Food Standards Agency urges shoppers to wash watermelons before cutting to reduce food poisoning risk

UK News
Watch Live