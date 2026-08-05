Man fined after climbing hospital roof dressed as Grim Reaper carrying a scythe

A man has been fined after climbing onto the roof of a North Wales hospital dressed as the Grim Reaper while carrying a scythe, causing alarm among patients, visitors and staff. Leon Gillespie, 26, carried out the bizarre stunt at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd Hospital in St Asaph, Denbighshire, where he was seen standing on the roof in a long black outfit while looking down at people below. The incident prompted an emergency response, with multiple police vehicles and fire crews attending the scene before Gillespie was safely brought down and arrested.

Claimed costume was a “crow”

Appearing before court, Gillespie pleaded guilty to causing a public nuisance without reasonable excuse on NHS premises. During proceedings, he reportedly denied dressing as the Grim Reaper, instead claiming his all-black outfit was intended to represent a crow. The court imposed a £200 fine.

Previous shop thefts heard by court

The court also heard Gillespie had previously admitted shoplifting offences earlier this year. These included stealing around £30 worth of cat food and cat litter from a Pets at Home store, as well as food and drink from a Sainsbury’s supermarket.

Hospital reiterates zero-tolerance policy

Following the incident, a spokesperson for Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board said:

“The health board has previously stated it has a zero tolerance approach to abuse, aggression or nuisance within its hospital sites.”

The incident attracted widespread attention on social media, with many commenting on the unusual nature of the offence. However, the health board stressed that behaviour causing alarm or disruption at NHS facilities will not be tolerated. No injuries were reported during the incident, and Gillespie was safely removed from the roof before being dealt with by the courts.