Food Standards Agency urges shoppers to wash watermelons before cutting to reduce food poisoning risk

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) is reminding people to wash the outside of watermelons before cutting into them, warning that bacteria on the rind can easily be transferred to the fruit by a knife. With watermelon proving a popular choice during warm weather, the agency has issued simple food safety advice to help reduce the risk of food poisoning. Although the inside of a watermelon is protected by its thick skin, bacteria on the outer surface can be carried into the flesh when the fruit is sliced if it has not been washed first.

Food safety advice

The Food Standards Agency recommends:

Rinse the whole watermelon under running water before cutting or slicing it.

Wash your hands thoroughly before handling the fruit.

Use clean knives and chopping boards when preparing watermelon.

Keep pre-cut watermelon refrigerated.

Do not leave cut watermelon out for more than two hours on a warm day, or more than four hours in cooler conditions.

Why it matters

The FSA says washing the outside of fruit before cutting it is an important but often overlooked step in preventing foodborne illness. Using clean utensils and storing prepared fruit correctly also helps prevent harmful bacteria from multiplying, particularly during periods of hot weather. The agency is encouraging households to follow the simple precautions to enjoy watermelon safely throughout the summer.