Busy night for Merseyside firefighters as crews tackle major lorry blaze and multiple emergencies

Firefighters were kept busy across Merseyside overnight after responding to a number of significant incidents, including a large heavy goods vehicle (HGV) fire in Newton-le-Willows. Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service said crews worked swiftly to bring the lorry blaze under control before making the scene safe. The HGV fire was one of several incidents that stretched emergency resources across the region overnight. In a statement, the fire service said:

“It was a particularly busy night across Merseyside, with multiple significant incidents taking place.

“To help maintain region-wide cover and ensure we could continue responding to those who needed us, firefighters were recalled to cover additional fire engines.”

To ensure emergency response capability was maintained across the county, additional firefighters were called back to staff appliances at stations including St Helens, Crosby, Aintree, Wallasey, Kensington and Kirkdale. The service thanked crews for their dedication during the demanding overnight shift. The statement continued:

“A huge thank you to everyone who was on duty, and to the crews who returned to cover at St Helens, Crosby, Aintree, Wallasey, Kensington and Kirkdale.”

No details have been released regarding the cause of the HGV fire or whether anyone was injured. Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service has not disclosed details of the other incidents attended overnight, but confirmed that additional resources were required to maintain fire cover across the region