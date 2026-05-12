York Man Jailed 30 Years for Historic Child Sex Offences

Gavin Lancell, 54, from Bramham Grove in York, has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for a series of historic child sex offences committed in the late 1980s and early 1990s. The case involved multiple victims and was prosecuted by police and the Crown Prosecution Service after lengthy investigations and court proceedings.

Multiple Victims Identified

Lancell was initially found guilty of 20 counts of sexual offences against two children after a two-week trial in July 2025 at Hull Crown Court, despite pleading not guilty. He was sentenced to 28 years and placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life.

Additional Charges Added

While serving his sentence, a third victim came forward, leading to further charges. Lancell pleaded guilty in April 2026 to indecent assault and sexual intercourse with a girl under 13, prompting the court to extend his sentence by two years on 11 May 2026.

Justice Served In York

The sentencing reflects the authorities’ determination to pursue justice for historic abuses and protect vulnerable victims. Police and the CPS commended the bravery of those who came forward and the thorough investigation that led to the conviction and lengthened sentence.