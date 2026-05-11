Four Injured Including Child in Middlesbrough Dog Attack – Police Appeal

Four people, including a four-year-old child, were injured in a suspected dog attack at a Brambles Farm home in Middlesbrough on Sunday afternoon. Emergency services responded at around 2.10pm and the injured were treated in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Cleveland Police have launched an investigation.

Three Arrested Over Incident

A 15-year-old boy, a 34-year-old man, and a 36-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control, causing injury. They remain in custody for questioning as police continue their inquiries.

Dog Seized By Officers

Officers attended promptly and confiscated the Malinois dog involved. Temporary Inspector Mike Dalton confirmed the dog was located and seized shortly after the call was received.

Police Appeal For Witnesses

Police are urging anyone with information or CCTV footage of the attack to come forward. Contact can be made by calling 101 or via the official Cleveland Police website. Reference number 088568 should be quoted.

Victims Treated At Hospital

The child and three adults received medical treatment for their injuries, all described as non-life-threatening. The investigation remains ongoing as police establish the full circumstances.