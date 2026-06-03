Knifeman Arrested After Wrong-Way M5 Pursuit Following Threats in Hale

A 23-year-old man was arrested after a dangerous wrong-way driving pursuit on the M5 near Oldbury, following threats made to a woman he knew in Halesowen. Armed police intercepted the vehicle at around 10am on 24 May to stop the incident escalating on the motorway.

Threats Spark Police Hunt

Joshua Jones, of Fountain Lane, Oldbury, was wanted after threatening a woman earlier in Halesowen while armed with a large Rambo-style knife. Police launched a search to locate him and the vehicle he was driving, a white Ford Puma.

High-speed Wrong-way Driving

The Ford Puma was spotted near Oldbury Ringway and failed to stop for officers, reaching speeds up to 70mph in a 30mph zone. Footage from the National Police Air Service showed the car driving the wrong way around a roundabout and heading into oncoming traffic on the M5 slip road.

Armed Officers Intervene

Armed police carried out a tactical contact to stop the vehicle just before it entered the motorway. Jones was arrested at the scene and a large knife was recovered from the passenger seat.

Legal Proceedings Underway

Jones appeared before magistrates in Wolverhampton on 26 May, admitting possession of a large knife, dangerous driving, aggravated vehicle taking, criminal damage, and using threatening language. He was remanded in custody during a crown court hearing on 23 June.